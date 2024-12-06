Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan received a prestigious honour at the Red Sea International Film Festival (RSIFF) in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, which began on December 5. The actor was recognised for his "illustrious career and lasting impact" on the film industry. During his acceptance speech, Khan expressed his gratitude for the recognition and thanked the writers, directors, and creative collaborators who have been part of his journey over the last three decades. Known for iconic films like Lagaan, 3 Idiots, Dangal and PK, he called the experience deeply enriching. Alongside Khan, other stars like Emily Blunt, Mona Zaki, and Vin Diesel also received accolades. Red Sea International Film Festival 2024: Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor To Participate in ‘In-Conversation’ Segment.

Aamir Khan at Red Sea Film Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Sea Film Foundation (@redseafilm)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)