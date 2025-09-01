Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, widely known for his hunky frame and signature bald head, has been sporting a slimmed-down look in the past few months. All eyes were on the 53-year-old Hollywood actor and WWE star as he arrived at the Venice Film Festival 2025 on Monday (September 1). He is attending the prestigious festival for the premiere of his upcoming film, The Smashing Machine, and several videos of the actor have surfaced online. However, what caught the attention of netizens was Dwayne’s leaner, slimmer look at the event. In video shared on X (formelry Twitter), the actor cd be seen in a blue shirt and black alongside his co-star Emily Blunt, Fans were shcked to see the insane tarsnformations of Dwayne Reacting to his currentphsyqiey, a user wrote, "The Rock has turned into a pebble", while another commented, "The Rock “Dwayne Johnson” has lost so much muscle mass." Hulk Hogan Dies: ‘The Rock’ Dwayne Johnson Shares Video of His WrestleMania 18 Match Against Wrestling Legend, Pays Tribute to ‘Childhood Hero’ (See Post).

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson at the Venice Film Festival 2025

The Rock’s new slimmed-down appearance is going viral pic.twitter.com/U9x9DfDKda — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) September 1, 2025

He Clearly Has Lost a Lot of Muscle Mass

The Rock “Dwayne Johnson” after losing so much muscle mass. pic.twitter.com/wN2Q2lX7NT — Nandi 🤍🤍 (@pallnandi) September 1, 2025

‘The Rock Has Turned Into a Pebble’

The Rock has turned into a pebble 🥀... pic.twitter.com/htPG4Tkc7W — Captain A-Cash 💫 (@era_of_akash) September 1, 2025

Almost Unrecognisable Here

The rock is close to 60. Maintenance on that size wasn’t psychical possible. Dave Battista did the same. Shout out them. For living healthier life styles. pic.twitter.com/wAFYfcbupf — Learn with Clara (@Learn_wit_Clara) September 1, 2025

The Rock’s Slimmed Down Look Stuns Fans

Man he has lost plenty of muscle!! #Therock pic.twitter.com/bbJ2JYhq3U — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) September 1, 2025

Then vs Now

