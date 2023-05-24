The final trailer for The Flash has been revealed and it shows us Ezra Miller's Barry Allen travel back in time and break the timeline in the process of saving his mother. So to save it, he teams up with Michael Keaton's Batman and Sasha Calle's Supergirl to fight the forces of Michael Shannon's General Zod. Directed by Andy Muschietti and also starring Ben Affleck, Jeremy Irons, Kiersey Clemons and more, the film releases in theatres on June 16, 2023. The Flash Trailer 2: Ezra Miller's Barry Allen Breaks the Universe In New Look at the Upcoming DC Film (Watch Video).

Watch the Final Trailer for The Flash:

