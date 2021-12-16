The makers of The Lost City have released the first images of the upcoming film starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe in the lead. Loretta (Bullock) is a reclusive romance novelist, Alan (Tatum) is the cover model for her books and Fairfax (Radcliffe) is the eccentric billionaire in this upcoming action-adventure comedy. These pictures showcase how Loretta and Alan are lost in a jungle and another pic shows an angry Fairfax who seem to have kidnapped the author and her model and taking them on a speed boat. But the photo that shows explosions in the backdrop and Loretta along with Alan running for their lives gives a glimpse of Brad Pitt too. His cameo is indeed a treat for all his fans. The film's trailer will be out today!

The Lost City First Pics

Here’s your FIRST LOOK at #TheLostCity, starring Sandra Bullock, @ChanningTatum, Daniel Radcliffe and... Official trailer drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/ZhxI5Sv9yn — The Lost City (@LostCityMovie) December 15, 2021

