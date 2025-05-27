Following the recent announcements of John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, HBO has now revealed the three young leads for its upcoming Harry Potter TV series. The studio confirmed via social media that Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, respectively. While the trio have little prior acting experience, McLaughlin is currently filming Grow, marking his feature film debut. ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Confirms First Six Cast Members, Including John Lithgow as Dumbledore and Nick Frost as Hagrid – See Who’s Playing Who.

The New Harry Potter Leads

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Max (@streamonmax)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)