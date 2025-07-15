Telugu superstar Prabhas and KGF fame director Prashanth Neel were recently spotted enjoying Brad Pitt's latest Hollywood film, F1. The movie, based on the motorsport of the same name and made in collaboration with the Federation Internationale de Automobile (FIA), is going strong in theatres globally and garnering impressive reviews. Salaar duo Prashanth Neel and Prabhas watched the movie on the evening of July 14 at Prasads Multiplex in Hyderabad. In pictures going viral on X (formerly Twitter), the duo could be seen deeply engrossed in the Brad Pitt starrer. Another photo showed Prabhas posing for a picture with the multiplex staff. On the professional front, Prabhas next has The Raja Saab with Maruthi, while Prashanth Neel is working on an untitled film with Jr NTR. ‘F1’ Movie Review: If Speed Thrills, Then Brad Pitt-Joseph Kosinski’s Racing Drama Is Quite the Winner! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Viral Photo of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel Watching Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ in a Theatre

Prabhas and Prashanth neel watching F1 movie in PCX now😍🔥 pic.twitter.com/37DA3fq6ui — Legend Prabhas 🇮🇳 (@CanadaPrabhasFN) July 14, 2025

Prabhas Poses for a Picture With the Theatre Staff

Power meets precision. ❤️ Our darling #Prabhas and Prashanth Neel caught the adrenaline rush of #F1Movie at #PCX last night. Thank you for choosing Prasads, always! pic.twitter.com/TPZIRp66Pu — Prasads Multiplex (@PrasadsCinemas) July 15, 2025

