English filmmaker Matthew Vaughn has set an ensemble cast, including Henry Cavill, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Samuel L Jackson, for his upcoming spy movie Argylle. The big-budget action film, which Vaughn will direct and produce through his banner Marv, will start production in Europe in August. Oscar-winner Sam Rockwell, veteran actor Catherine O'Hara and "Fast and Furious 9" star John Cena are also part of the cast. Additionally, British pop sensation Dua Lipa will make her acting debut with the movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film, based on upcoming spy novel of the same name from author Ellie Conway, follows Argylle, "the world's greatest spy" as he is caught up in a globe-trotting adventure. The movie will be the first of at least three films in the franchise and is set in America, London and multiple locations across the world. Conway's thriller novel is set to be published next year by Transworld Publishers Ltd, a division of Penguin Random House.

Jason Fuchs is writing the script and he will also serve as executive producer alongside Adam Bohling, David Reid, Zygi Kamasa, Carlos Peres, Claudia Vaughn and Adam Fishbach. Vaughn is currently awaiting the release of "The King's Man", the prequel to his blockbuster "Kingsman" movies. The film, starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Bruhl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance, is scheduled to be released theatrically by Disney in December 2021.

