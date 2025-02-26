The first trailer for Another Simple Favor, the highly anticipated sequel to Paul Feig's 2018 black comedy A Simple Favor, was released by Prime Video on Wednesday (February 26). The one-minute-thirty-eight-second trailer features Anna Kendrick's Stephanie reuniting with Blake Lively's Emily years after the events of the first film, which ended with Emily in jail for a murder. Steph is shown as a mommy vlogger turned private investigator. When Steph questions whether Emily broke out of prison, Emily invites her to be the maid of honour. This is followed by a series of lavish glimpses into Emily's wedding. However, things take a rough turn when a dead body is found in their hotel. The cast also includes Michele Morrone and Henry Golding in key roles. Another Simple Favor, which will premiere on Prime Video on May 1, 2025. A Simple Favor 2 Confirmed: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, and Director Paul Feig Reunite for Sequel.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Another Simple Favor’:

