The Pope’s Exorcist trailer is out. The horror film is helmed by Julius Avery. The film is based on the books An Exorcist Tells His Story and An Exorcist: More Stories by Father Gabriele Amorth. The film sees Russell Crowe play real life priest Father Gabriele Amorth, who was the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican. Apart from Crowe, Daniel Zovatto, Alex Essoe and Franco Nero plays key roles in the film. The movie will hit the theatres on April 14. The Pope’s Exorcist: Russell Crowe To Star in Supernatural Thriller As Real-Life Chief Exorcist of Vatican City.

Check Out The Trailer Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)