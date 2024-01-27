The first trailer for Sleeping Dogs is not just interesting, but also captivating. Directed by Adam Cooper and starring Russell Crowe, the trailer unveils an intriguing glimpse into the film adaptation of EO Chirovici's novel The Book of Mirrors. Crowe portrays Roy Freeman, a retired detective navigating experimental Alzheimer's treatment while delving into a long-unsolved murder case. With its gripping suspense and innovative exploration of memory, the trailer hints at a thrilling narrative filled with unexpected twists and turns. Russell Crowe To Play Detective With Alzheimer’s in ‘Sleeping Dogs’ Film Adaptation of EO Chirovici’s Novel The Book of Mirrors

Watch Sleeping Dogs Trailer:

