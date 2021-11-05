After a teaser that had everyone wondering what the film, The Power of the Dog, will look like, the makers of the film have dropped the trailer of the same as well. Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, the few glimpses of the film that one gets to see in the trailer, leave you wanting for more The story revolves around George, who marries a widower and single mother (Kirsten Dunst) and moves her and her son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) to the brothers' ranch and complications unfold.

Take A Look At The Trailer Below:

