A24 has unveiled the first trailer for Civil War, and it showcases chilling glimpse into a possible future for America. Written and directed by Alex Garland, the film stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura and Stephen McKinley Henderson in pivotal roles. The trailer paints a grim picture of a nation torn apart by civil war. As the country descends into chaos, both sides race to take control of the White House, leaving the nation's future hanging in the balance. The movie releases in theatres on April 26, 2024.

Watch Civil War Trailer:

