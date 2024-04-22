The trailer for The Watchers is released, sending shivers down spines. Directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on AM Shine's novel, the eerie thriller follows Dakota Fanning's Mina, a 28-year-old artist stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. Seeking shelter, Mina unwittingly joins three strangers, all ensnared in a sinister game of hide and seek with mysterious creatures lurking in the shadows each night. The film to open in cinemas in India on June 14. Did You Know Tom Cruise Gifted Dakota Fanning Her First Mobile Phone? Read the Details.

Watch The Watchers Trailer

