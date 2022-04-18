Marvel has finally released the first teaser for Thor: Love and Thunder and it looks like everything Marvel fans were hoping for it to be. Set to the track of Sweet Child O' Mine by Guns N' Roses, the teaser sees Thor retire as his superhero days are behind him, but also features glimpses of him going on a journey with the Guardians of the Galaxy as well. We also get our first official look at Jane Foster's Mighty Thor in the film. Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor: Love and Thunder releases on July 8, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

