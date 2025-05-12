According to TMZ, Tory Lanez - whose real name is Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson - was stabbed in prison by a fellow inmate. Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year sentence at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, was attacked in the prison yard. The 32-year-old rapper was later rushed to a civilian hospital in Bakersfield. Further details are awaited. Rapper Tory Lanez Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez Stabbed in Prison

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

