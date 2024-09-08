BTS V aka Kim Taehyung is back home—so no need to worry! Recently, the ''Winter Bear'' singer delighted fans by sharing a post with his dog, Yeontan, on Weverse, where he captioned it with "I miss you." On Weverse, V also shared RM and Megan Thee Stallion's new track ''Neva Play,'' calling it crazy (in the best way). However, what really caught everyone’s eye was V’s adorable buzz cut and his impressive, beefed-up side profile. In a separate comment, he mentioned spotting Layober’s anniversary banners displayed in front of his assigned unit’s station. BTS RM Aka Kim Namjoon’s ‘Right People Wrong Place’ Docu-Film to Premiere at 29th Busan International Film Festival.

V With Yeontan

V's Post (Photo Credits: Weverse)

