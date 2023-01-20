Fans who have been asking for a sequel to Tron: Legacy sure will be excited as reportedly Tron: Ares is in development at Disney with Jared Leto attached to star. Directed by Joachim Rønning (Maleficient: Mistress of Evil and Pirates of Caribbeans: Dead Men Tell No Tales), the film will be the third entry in the Tron franchise and is set to begin filming in August. Jared Leto Chills By The Sea In Antibes With His Friends! Morbius Actor’s Pics From His Vacay In France Go Viral.

Check Out the Tweet:

‘TRON ARES’ is in the works at Disney with Jared Leto set to star & Joachim Rønning set to direct. Filming will begin in August. (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/f3yvSLvoQE — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)