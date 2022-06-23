Jared Leto’s pictures from his vacation in France have gone viral on the internet. The Morbius star can be seen chilling with his friends in Antibes. He can also be seen enjoying taking a dip in the sea and doing some fun aqua activities. After Numerous Morbius Memes, Jared Leto Jokes With A Fake Morbius 2 Script And Says ‘It’s Morbin’ Time’ (Watch Video).

Jared Leto Goes Shirtless

Taking A Dip In The Sea

Some Fun In France

Straight From Antibes

Jared Leto relaxing June 22, 2022, Antibes, France More pictures later... pic.twitter.com/QoE96TbUYC — Echelon Auntie (@LoveLives_4ever) June 22, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)