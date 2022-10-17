Tulsa King is an upcoming drama series about New York's mafia capo named Dwight Manfredi who gets released from prison after 25 years. He is exiled by his boss to set up Tulsa, Oklahoma. Dwight soon realises that his mafia family might not have his best interests in mind, so he begins to form a crew. The trailer for Tulsa King has been released as well. Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Are Back Together After Filing for Divorce.

