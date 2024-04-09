A casting agency involved in Tulsa King season 2 has quit Paramount+ following allegations that Sylvester Stallone verbally abused background actors on the set. The show produced by 101 Studios is actively looking into the claims. According to the latest reports, the claims have not been verified, and the show's director, Craig Zisk, has denied the claims. Catrett Locke Casting confirmed that it was partying ways with Tulsa King, which started production for season 2 in Atlanta. Sylvester Stallone has been accused of creating a "toxic environment" on the Tulsa King sets by making derogatory comments about the background actors. Razzie Awards 2024 Winners: Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey Declared Worst Film, Megan Fox Named Worst Actress in 44th Golden Raspberry Awards - Check Out Full List Here.

Sylvester Stallone Accused of Creating “Toxic Environment” on Tulsa King Sets

