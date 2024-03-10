The Razzies, often described as the less glamorous counterpart to the Oscars, took place on March 9, a day before the Academy Awards, maintaining their tradition of recognising the "worst" in contemporary cinema. This year, at the 44th Razzie Awards, Megan Fox received the Razzie for her role in Johnny & Clyde and won the supporting actress prize for Expend4bles. The film Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey was a controversial winner. It depicts childhood characters from The Hundred Acre Wood as serial killers and took home five awards, including Worst Picture. Actor Sylvester Stallone was awarded the Razzie for supporting actor for his role in Expend4bles, while Jon Voight was named worst actor for his performance in Mercy. Razzie Awards 2023: Jared Leto for Morbius, Tom Hanks for Elvis, Andrew Dominik for Blonde and More - Here are the Winners of 43rd Golden Raspberry Awards.

Check Out Razzie Awards 2024 Winners List Here:

