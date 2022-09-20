Priyanka Chopra became the Global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2016 and since then the actress has been associated with the organisation. Priyanka addressed conference at the United Nations General Assembly in New York and even shared glimpses from the SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Moment 2022 on Instagram. In the pictures shared by her from the event, Priyanka can also be seen posing with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai and US poet Amanda Gorman. Priyanka Chopra Jonas Honoured With the Humanitarian Award by UNICEF.

Priyanka Chopra Shares SDG Moment 2022 Highlights

