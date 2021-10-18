Andy Serkis directorial, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is performing extremely well in India. The sci-fi film that was released in theatres on October 14 has until now minted Rs 12.05 crore at the ticket window. This four-day collection of the movie is sans Maharastra, where Venom 2 will release on October 22. Looks like Tom Hardy's film is being loved by the audiences. Venom 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Tom Hardy’s Film Earns Phenomenal in India, Collects Rs 2.95 Crore!

Check It Out:

#Venom: #LetThereBeCarnage fares very well in its *extended* 4-day weekend... All eyes on Mon biz... Thu 2.95 cr, Fri 3.20 cr, Sat 2.93 cr, Sun 2.97 cr. Total: ₹ 12.05 cr Nett BOC. All versions. #India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 15.50 cr... Opens in #Maharashtra on 22 Oct. pic.twitter.com/4cEVi0yN4p — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 18, 2021

