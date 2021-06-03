Wonder Woman, a film that rose Gal Gadot to fame has clocked 4 years and the Israeli actress has penned some heartwarming lines reminiscing about her standalone DC film. She wrote "Wonder Woman came out 4 years ago and changed my life..Thank you all so much for the love, I’m forever grateful for this amazing opportunity and I promise we will always do everything to keep and tell Wonder Woman’s story in the best way possible. Love and Peace!"

Gal Gadot's Post on Wonder Woman Completing 4 Years

