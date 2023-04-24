Zendaya and Sia made a surprise appearance at Coachella 2023 during Labrinth's Weekend 2 set to sing two songs they collaborated on for Euphoria. Zendaya and Labrinth co-wrote “I’m Tired" together for the HBO show. The Dune actor also shared pictures and videos on Instagram and expressed her gratitude. She also shared a picture hugging Labrinth. Coachella 2023: Zendaya Returns to Stage After Seven Years and Fans are Elated!

View Zendaya and Labrinth at Coachella:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)