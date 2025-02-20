Hancock, the fourth highest-grossing film of 2008, featured Will Smith as John Hancock, an amnesiac and reckless superhero struggling to piece together his past. During a recent appearance on xQc’s Twitch live stream, the actor teased, “There’s a really cool, really cool Hancock 2 idea. We haven’t even talked about it.” Adding to the excitement, he revealed, “I’m going to give you one little piece—Zendaya is being approached for a role in Hancock 2.” This revelation has already sparked buzz among fans eager to see the sequel take shape. The original film, directed by Peter Berg, also starred Charlize Theron and Jason Bateman. Tom Cruise’s Upcoming Film With Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu to Hit Theaters on October 2, 2026.

Major Update on ‘Hancock 2’ From Will Smith

Will Smith announces that Hancock 2 is in the works and may potentially star Michael B. Jordan and Zendaya 🔥😭pic.twitter.com/bgZaqZF7Pu — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)