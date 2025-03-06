Jacob Batalon, known for his role as Ned Leeds in the Spider-Man franchise, is officially engaged to his girlfriend, Veronica Leahov. The 28-year-old actor proposed in a heartfelt moment in New York City, capturing the essence of romance. On March 5, Jacob shared the joyful news on Instagram. The couple’s announcement featured a carousel of images, with one showing Jacob on one knee and Veronica covering her mouth in surprise. The post also revealed Veronica's stunning diamond engagement ring. To note, their engagement news comes just a few months after sources confirmed that his Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya got engaged. Tom Holland and Zendaya Are Engaged; ‘Spider-Man’ Star Proposes to His ‘MJ’ With Huge Diamond Ring – Reports.

Jacob Batalon Gets Engaged to Veronica Leahov

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Batalon (@lifeisaloha)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)