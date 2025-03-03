Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two made a strong impact at the 97th Academy Awards, securing two Oscar wins despite receiving five nominations, including Best Picture. The film, led by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya, took home the awards for Best Sound (Gareth John, Ron Bartlett, Richard King and Doug Hemphill) and Best Visual Effects (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe and Gerd Nefzer). Fans and netizens flooded social media with praise, celebrating the film’s victory. While many called it a ‘well-deserved’ win, others expressed their admiration with comments like ‘Should be Best Picture as well’, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the 2025 Oscars. Oscars 2025 Winners LIVE Updates: Brazil's 'I'm Still Here' Wins Best International Feature Film at 97th Academy Awards.

As written! DUNE: PART TWO wins the Oscar for Best Sound. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1E72Xjn6PF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

The visions are clear now. DUNE: PART TWO wins the Oscar for Best Visual Effects. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/qqHvpjrNYK — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 3, 2025

