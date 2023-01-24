Jamie Lee-Curtis has finally secured the first Oscar nomination of her career. Being nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, the star is all set to make her presence known at the 95th Academy Awards. Her co-star Stephanie Hsu has been nominated alongside her for the same as well. Oscars 2023 Nominations: Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Tár Lead the Nominees for 95th Academy Awards, RRR Gets Nominated in Best Song - See Full List.

