Namkoong Min and Jin A-Reum will tie the knot soon and fans are so excited for them. Actor Jung Moon Sung will reportedly be in charge of hosting their ceremony. According to Namkoong Min's agency the wedding will be held on October 7 and be attended close relatives and acquaintances. One Dollar Lawyer: Namgoong Min and Kim Ji Eun Go Head to Head in This Teaser of Their New K-Drama!

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soompi (@soompi)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)