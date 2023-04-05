Honey J, and her husband Jung Dam are now parents! The baby who was nicknamed Love while Honey was pregnant has now been born and she has shared the photo with the date "230405" on her Instagram. Congratulations to the happy couple! HolyBang's Honey-J Reveals Her Exquisitely Intimate Engagement Photos And Her Dashing Groom.

