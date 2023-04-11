VIXX's agency Jellyfish Entertainment released a statement announcing that Ravi has officially left the group. In their statement they said "After a lengthy and serious conversation with Ravi, it has been decided that as of today, Ravi will leave VIXX." He attended the court hearing of his case and admitted to the charges. Ravi also shared an apology on Instagram, apologising to "the epilepsy patients and their families who must have been hurt by this self-justified wrong decision". Here Is A Play By Play Of How VIXX's Ravi Falsified His Medical Reports To Evade The Military.

View Jellyfish Ent's Statement Here:

View Ravi's Apology Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAVI / 라비 (@ravithecrackkidz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)