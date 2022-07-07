Aespa is gearing up for their comeback on July 8 which will be their second mini album titled Girls. They dropped the comeback pictures for the album and netizens noticed Giselle's had a member of TXT in it. Do you see it? It's Soobin's name! On the left side, right behind Giselle's arm, on the blue skateboard.

View Picture Here:

View Tweet Here:

