Two skiers save the life of a man who was suffocating under snow after getting stuck at Palisades Tahoe resort (Photo Credits: X\@collinrugg)

A dramatic rescue unfolded at Palisades Tahoe in California after two skiers saved a man who was suffocating beneath deep snow. Carson Schmidt and his skiing partner were making their way through heavy powder in near whiteout conditions when they suddenly noticed the tips of a pair of skis sticking out of the snow. “For whatever reason we stopped and happened to see the tips of the skis in the whiteout and luckily we did,” Schmidt said. Realising someone was trapped below, the duo rushed to dig him out. The buried skier had become stuck upside down in deep snow and was running out of air. Thanks to their quick response, he was pulled to safety in time. Schmidt later urged others to ski cautiously. “Ski safe and ski with a buddy,” he said, reminding adventurers that deep snow alone can be dangerous even without an avalanche. Viral Video From US: Stevens County Firefighters Rescue Yearling Deer Stranded on Frozen Loon Lake in Washington.

Heroic Rescue at Palisades Tahoe in California

NEW: Two skiers save the life of a man who was suffocating under snow after getting stuck at Palisades Tahoe resort in California. The skiers were seen stopping in the powder before noticing a ski sticking out of the snow. “For whatever reason we stopped and happen to just see… pic.twitter.com/MuoN7GfMAI — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 26, 2026

