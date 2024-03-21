K-pop girl group aespa is set to add their unique sound to a new EP linked to the highly-anticipated sequel of Rebel Moon. As per reports, the EP titled "Songs of the Rebellion" draws inspiration from the characters of Netflix's forthcoming Rebel Moon Part Two: The Scargiver, set for release next month. Notably, each major character from the sequel will have their own dedicated song on the EP. For instance, Sofia Boutella's character Kora inspires Jessie Reyez's "Child of Fire". In contrast, Bae Doona's character Nemesis serves as the muse for aespa's "Die Trying", a collaboration with Korean-American producer Tokimonsta. Rebel Moon Part Two Trailer: Sofia Boutella Gears Up for Intense Confrontation With Regent Balisarius in Zack Snyder's Sci-Fi Film (Watch Video).

