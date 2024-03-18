Zack Snyder unveils the new trailer for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, hinting at Kora's pivotal role in the upcoming sequel. Continuing the epic narrative, Kora (portrayed by Sofia Boutella) and the resilient warriors embark on a perilous mission, ready to make unimaginable sacrifices to defend Veldt—a newfound sanctuary born from the ashes of conflict. Joined by a stellar cast including Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, and Anthony Hopkins, the film is set to captivate audiences when it premieres on April 19. Rebel Moon Part Two – The Scargiver Teaser Out! Sofia Boutella and Zack Snyder's Sci-Fi Film Arrives on Netflix From April 19, 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver Trailer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)