Jungkook who won multiple awards on Inkigayo for his new single "Seven" feat Latto, brought out Taehyung to dance with him during the encore stage. Taehyung, dressed in a striped sweatshirt and blue jeans with his newly dyed blonde hair danced with his bandmate for a few seconds before running to the side so Jungkook could continue his performance. This came as a surprise for ARMYs who cheered loudly for them and fans watching from home are super excited to see the members and have flooded social media with pics and videos of V and Jungkook together. BTS Jungkook Dominates Spotify Charts with Debut Solo Single 'Seven' at Number One!

Watch Full Video of V and Jungkook:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)