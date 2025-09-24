BTS singer Jin made a striking appearance at the 2025 Milan Fashion Week in a classic black and white look. The K-Pop star attended the event as the global brand ambassador of Gucci for the premiere of the short film titled The Tiger at the fashion fiesta. Wearing an unbuttoned satin white shirt and black trousers, the singer looked every bit as charming as he always does. Jin attended the event as a part of the esteemed celebrity brand ambassadors who came for the Gucci Spring Summer 2026 collection.

Jin at the Milan Fashion Week

Charmer

Jin of BTS is an angel at the Gucci The Tiger Premiere. pic.twitter.com/72LxoQXPiJ — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) September 23, 2025

A Head-Turner

Jin at Gucci's Fashion Event

JIN never fails to serve his gorgeous, ethereal, unreal face at the Gucci Fashion Show, a vision so out of this world it takes your breath away. pic.twitter.com/QLxRXuImdm — Pop Core (@TheePopCore) September 23, 2025

Classic Look

