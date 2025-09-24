BTS singer Jin made a striking appearance at the 2025 Milan Fashion Week in a classic black and white look. The K-Pop star attended the event as the global brand ambassador of Gucci for the premiere of the short film titled The Tiger at the fashion fiesta. Wearing an unbuttoned satin white shirt and black trousers, the singer looked every bit as charming as he always does. Jin attended the event as a part of the esteemed celebrity brand ambassadors who came for the Gucci Spring Summer 2026 collection.
Jin at the Milan Fashion Week
Global Ambassdor #Jin makes a Superstar arrival at #Gucci's premiere of "The Tiger" during #MilanFashionWeek before a huge crowd of screaming fans! 💪🕺🏻🌟🤩🐯🎬⛪️✨🇮🇹🔥👑💜
GUCCI ROYALTY JIN #JinxGucci #MFW #GucciLaFamiglia@gucci @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/bN425Jc1ha
— World Music Awards (@WORLDMUSICAWARD) September 23, 2025
Charmer
Jin of BTS is an angel at the Gucci The Tiger Premiere. pic.twitter.com/72LxoQXPiJ
— About Music (@AboutMusicYT) September 23, 2025
A Head-Turner
HI 👋 pic.twitter.com/gFFUfXOZH2
— jin files (@seokjinfile) September 23, 2025
Jin at Gucci's Fashion Event
JIN never fails to serve his gorgeous, ethereal, unreal face at the Gucci Fashion Show, a vision so out of this world it takes your breath away. pic.twitter.com/QLxRXuImdm
— Pop Core (@TheePopCore) September 23, 2025
Classic Look
Photographer Elena Ferrarini Instagram (1)
“jin for @/gucci “the tiger” at #/mfw”https://t.co/9n5UfkFcaD
GUCCI ROYALTY JIN#JinxGucci #Jin #MFW#GucciLaFamiglia @gucci pic.twitter.com/0PaYT9Cq9n
— BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) September 23, 2025
