Actors Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor were recently spotted shooting for their upcoming film Lag Jaa Gale in Kharghar, Navi Mumbai. The actors were seen filming an action-packed car sequence on the streets near a local school, with the shoot reportedly continuing late into the night. Videos shared on social media show Tiger performing intense action scenes, while Janhvi was seen waving at fans who had gathered around the set. The actors appeared relaxed and friendly despite the demanding shoot schedule. The behind-the-scenes visuals have sparked excitement among fans, adding to the growing anticipation around Lag Jaa Gale, which is currently being filmed across Mumbai and Navi Mumbai locations. Raj Mehta’s ‘Lag Jaa Gale’ Shoots Grand Dance-Off Between Tiger Shroff and Lakshya Lalwani, Massive Sequence Filmed With 100 Dancers in Mumbai.

Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor Spotted at Kharghar – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

Janhvi Kapoor Spotted at Kharghar – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama)

Tiger Shroff and Janhvi Kapoor Spotted at Kharghar – See Post

(Photo Credit: Reddit)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Instagram, Reddit), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)