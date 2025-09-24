Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and BTS's Jin made a rare joint appearance at Gucci's Spring/Summer 2026 show, sparking global attention during Milan Fashion Week 2025. Alia brought high glamour in a golden slip dress paired with an oversized black fur coat draped casually over her shoulders. She styled the look with sheer logo tights, a black handbag, gold statement jewellery and bronzed makeup with smoky eyes, making her one of the most photographed stars of the night. Jin, making a fashionable comeback after completing military service, kept it effortlessly classic in a crisp white shirt and tailored black trousers. His wet-look hairstyle and sleek black bag added a modern, edgy vibe. The sight of Alia and Jin together quickly went viral, with fans calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime crossover”, making the evening one of the most memorable highlights of the fashion season. BTS Jin at Milan Fashion Week 2025: K-Pop Star Makes Head-Turning Appearance As Gucci's Global Brand Ambassador in Classic Look (View Pics and Videos).

