BTS’ V made a remarkable appearance at the Paris Fashion Week 2025, attending the Celine show in a stylish ensemble. He wore a long brown coat over a crisp white shirt, paired with a tie featuring a subtle leopard print, exuding effortless elegance. The global Celine ambassador not only impressed with his fashion sense but also captured hearts with a viral moment involving actress Uma Thurman. As she struggled with her hair in the breeze, V gently helped her fix it, a brief yet heartwarming gesture that was widely shared across social media. Fans praised his attentiveness, kindness and gentlemanly charm, making the appearance memorable beyond just his striking style. Paris Fashion Week 2025: Mother-Daughter Duo Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan Turn Heads Backstage with Manish Malhotra (View Pic)

BTS’ V Heartwarming Gesture Towards Uma Thurman – Watch

TAEHYUNG FIXING UMA THURMAN HAIR BEFORE TAKING PICS TOGETHER OMG HES SUCH A GENTLEMAN🥹 V AT CELINE FASHION SHOW TAEHYUNG TAEHYUNG#VxCelineEte26 #CELINESUMMER2026 #TAEHYUNGxCELINE #PFW @celineofficial pic.twitter.com/EwbwK9VwNe — Carolyne🌱⁷⁼¹ (@mhereonlyforbts) October 5, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Carolyne's Twitter Account), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)