Park Chan-wook’s film Decision to Leave has been shortlisted for Oscars 2023 among the 15 films. The South Korean romantic mystery has been shortlisted in the International Feature Film category. The film stars Tang Wei and Park Hae-il in the lead. Oscars 2023 Shortlists Announced: RRR, Avatar–The Way of Water, Last Film Show – Check Out Complete List of the 95th Oscars Shortlists in 10 Award Categories.

Decision To Leave Shortlisted for Oscars 2023

Director Park Chan Wook's "Decision To Leave" Makes Oscars Shortlist

