TWICE's sub unit MISAMO finally unveiled the anticipated music video for "Do Not Touch." It is the second pre-release track revealed by the TWICE sub-unit following the first pre-release song "Marshmallow". Their first mini-album Masterpiece is set to release on July 26. The music video look beautiful. TWICE Surprises Fans at Their 'Ready to Be' Pop-Up Event in Los Angeles (Watch Video).

Check Out The Music Video Of Do Not Touch Here:

