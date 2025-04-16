K-Pop girl group TWICE made a special appearance at globally renowned rock band Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour at the Goyang Stadium in Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province on Wednesday, April 16. With Jihyo leading, the beloved JYP girl group performed to several of their hit tracks, including "Feel Special", "Fancy", "Strategy" and "TT" among others. Jeongyeon had revealed that Coldplay invited them to a part of their Seoul concerts. This is definitely a big win for K-Pop. The third-generation girl group consists of members Jihyo, Momo, Sana, Nayeon, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, Mina, Jeongyeon and Tzuyu. TWICE’s Nayeon and Sana’s Accidental Lip Kiss Leaves Group Member Momo Gasping at the Ninth Anniversary Bash (Watch Video).

TWICE Perform ‘Fancy’ at Coldplay’s Concert in Seoul

TWICE PERFORMING FANCY AT COLDPLAY'S CONCERT pic.twitter.com/4vrufGodnR — minaron (@godmitzu) April 16, 2025

TWICE Goes ‘Cheer Up Baby’ at Coldplay’s ‘Music of the Spheres’ Tour in Seoul

TWICE "CHEER UP" & "HEART SHAKER" FULL PERFORMANCE AT COLDPLAY'S CONCERT IN SEOUL!pic.twitter.com/5poVv6UsnB — ems (@naychaengie) April 16, 2025

