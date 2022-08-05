Extraordinary Attorney Woo seems to be creating all the buzz online since it came out. Two main reasons for it being it shows a character with Asperger's syndrome, played by Park Eun-bin and also highlights some serious issues that are still present in Korea and other countries as well to this day. Fans can't seem to get enough of Extraordinary Attorney Woo. Episode 12 that recently aired which focuses on gender and inequality in the workplace is sending Twitterati into a frenzy. Extraordinary Attorney Woo: 5 Characters The K-Drama Series Got Right!

Driving vs Driving Us Crazy

Attorney Jang Does!

who deserves all the best? definetly atty. jang, my excellent attorney 🥲 #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp12pic.twitter.com/jGAetmynLB — haru 🐳 (@kdramahypes) August 4, 2022

Ryu Jae Sook for the Win

ryu jae sook definitely stole the show in today’s episode. i adore how she stands for what she believes in and the fact that she represents women >>> i love her mindset sm, such a kind and warm-hearted soul 🤍#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp12pic.twitter.com/VCVhNm8nt0 — rin 🐳 (@whyweewhy) August 4, 2022

Women 👏🏼

It's Not Easy

This part portrayed the harsh reality of being a lawyer. He worked day and night until he got sick. Being anxious of “the enemy” that he unintentionally gained as a result from defending someone. This job is definitely not easy. #ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp12pic.twitter.com/dixd831rDx — vorabae🐋 (@vorabae) August 4, 2022

Fave Lines

“Life is to gladly become a piece of coal for someone other than myself.” my favorite lines from tonight’s episode 🫶🏼#ExtraordinaryAttorneyWooEp12 pic.twitter.com/yL7hHDKTMw — 제로 (@imzeroclock) August 4, 2022

