Elon Musk has reportedly banned 18+ videos and p*rnographic content on X (formerly Twitter) in India. The decision, which took effect immediately, has left netizens divided. Popular account @LetsXOtt praised the change, posting: “Elon Musk banned 18+ videos in India. Respect @elonmusk 🫡,” garnering over 1,600 likes and widespread engagement. Critics, however, expressed frustration. A user "@LovelyFantasyyy" lamented, “How can Elon Musk ban p*rn? All my bookmarks are now not showing the content,” highlighting the impact on personal collections. Others, such as @tammubaby, questioned: “Elon Musk banned 18+ content?” Replies suggest the ban may stem from Indian regulations rather than being solely Musk’s initiative. Some users have reportedly turned to VPNs to bypass the restrictions, while others predict a potential decline in platform usage. The development aligns with broader global efforts to regulate explicit material amid increasing scrutiny. Is X Becoming Adult Website? Grok’s ‘Undressing’ Prompt and Lenient Policies Spark Outrage.

How Can Elon Musk Ban P*rn? My Bookmarks Gone, Says User on X

How can elon musk ban the porn, damn all my bookmarks are now not showing the content 😭😭 — Just Chocolate™ (@LovelyFantasyyy) March 3, 2026

Elon Musk's X Banned 18+ Videos in India: X User

Elon Musk banned 18+ videos in india. Respect @elonmusk 🫡 pic.twitter.com/QXmRa043nx — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) March 3, 2026

Elon Musk's X Banned 18+ Content? X User Gets Frustrated

Elon Musk banned 18+ content? — Tammubaby (@tammubaby) March 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

