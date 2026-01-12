Elon Musk’s X has now suspended the remaining @twitter account, a handle that was active before the platform was acquired. The iconic account served as one of the last reminders of Twitter, and its suspension marks a symbolic end to the pre-rebrand era. Recently, users visiting @twitter saw a message stating, “This account is no longer active. Follow @x for updates.” The move has fully erased the old Twitter identity, years after the 2023 rebrand to X. Netizens reacted with mixed responses, with many commenting on leaving Twitter behind and embracing X as the platform’s new identity. X (Formerly Twitter) To Discontinue DMs, XChat Set To Replace Messaging Feature.

Twitter Account Suspended by X 

Elon Musk's X Officially Suspends Twitter Account

TruLY Score by LatestLY
Rating:5

TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (@Twitter Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

