Twitter Suspended: Elon Musk’s X Deactivates Remaining Account of Social Platform, Completely Embracing New Identity
Elon Musk’s X has suspended the remaining @twitter account, one of the last symbols of the platform’s former identity. Visitors now see a message directing users to @x for updates. The move marks the definitive end of Twitter’s legacy following its 2023 rebrand, prompting mixed reactions online.
Socially Kalpesh Sharma| Jan 12, 2026 08:01 AM IST
