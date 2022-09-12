GOT7's Jay B will be releasing a new song titled "Go Up". This is the title song of his comeback album Be Yourself which will release on September 21 at 6 PM KST. In the video many people can be seen dancing and showing off their brilliant dance skills. GOT7's Jackson Wang Gets Real About His Depression.

View Video Here:

