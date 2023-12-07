The much-anticipated trailer for Gyeongseong Creature has been released, offering a glimpse into a riveting series. Set against the historical backdrop of spring 1945 in Gyeongseong, amidst the Japanese colonization of Korea, the storyline follows two young adults as they confront a mysterious creature born of greed, embarking on a survival battle. The Netflix series promises a compelling narrative interwoven with historical context and intriguing characters. Gyeongseong Creature Part 1 will release on December 22, and Part 2 on January 5. Park Seo Joon's Candid Clicks On Instagram Are So Us; Here're 5 of Our Favourites.

Watch Gyeongseong Creature Trailer Here:

