A day after Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol confirmed their relationship, Dispatch Korea shared photos of the couple from their Hawaii date. In one of the photos, Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol enjoyed a meal together. The couple's dating news came to light after it was revealed by someone on March 15 that the actors enjoyed a holiday in Hawaii. That same day, Hyeri, who previously dated Ryu Jun Yeol for 7 years, reacted to her ex's dating news on Instagram. Adding fuel to the drama, the Gyeonseong Creature actress reacted to Hyeri's post on Instagram; however, she later called it 'lame' and confirmed dating the Alenoid star. Han So Hee Makes Her Instagram Private Amid Controversies Surrounding Her Relationship With Ryu Jun Yeol.

Han So Hee and Ryu Jun Yeol's Date Pics:

Dispatch shares pictures of Han So Hee and Ryun Jun Yeol’s date in Hawaii: — “Han So Hee was looking at her phone more than her food and Ryu Jun Yeol. Ryu Jun Yeol would just eat without speaking a word. They didn’t look like they were having any fun. Han So Hee walked around… pic.twitter.com/Fbrcb5r7eC — Kpop Charts (@kchartsmaster) March 18, 2024

